Nightly closure of I-5 off-ramps to SR 104 starts this week for light rail work

As early as Oct. 31t, Sound Transit’s contractor will work on bridge operations near the State Route 104 and I-5 interchange in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of the I-5 northbound off-ramps to both eastbound and westbound SR 104. The ramp from southbound I-5 to eastbound SR 104 will be closed at night as well.

The work will run Oct. 31 through Nov. 11, from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m., excluding weekends.

The contractor has obtained a temporary noise variance to complete the work. Detours will be provided (see map).