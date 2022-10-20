Northbound I-5 in Everett reduces to two lanes for the weekend starting Friday night, Oct. 21

Northbound Interstate 5 in Everett will be reduced to two lanes starting at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 – weather permitting. Lane reductions will end by 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24.

During the lane reduction, the HOV lane will be open to all drivers. The only ramp closure planned is to Marine View Drive in north Everett. People who usually use that off-ramp will need to use an earlier exit.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will replace about 50 broken concrete panels between 41st Street and the Snohomish River north of downtown. Acme Concrete Paving can work with light rain, but with the forecast calling for rain much of the weekend, they may have to postpone work.

This work is part of a larger project that also will replace four old expansion joints on northbound I-5 between 41st Street and US 2 in Everett. The joint replacements will take place in spring 2023.

People who are traveling should consider alternative routes like State Route 9 through Snohomish and Lake Stevens. Real-time traffic information on mobile phones is available with the WSDOT traffic app and by following the WSDOT traffic Twitter feed.