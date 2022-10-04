Oct. 23 the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow

Oct. 23 is the deadline to register your spooktacular scarecrow creations in the Edmonds Historical Museum’s 10th Annual Edmonds Scarecrow Festival. Register online here.

This year, there are six categories, which will ensure that everyone has a chance to participate: Arts/Government/School/Civic; Financial/Insurance/Real Estate; Food/Beverage Business; Service Business; Retail Business; and of course, Residential.

There are three special recognition awards — for the top vote-getter, first-time builder and the best depiction of Edmonds history — plus an additional non-competitive category for those who are not interested in collecting votes but still want to be part of the fun. Special recognition categories will be determined by “an illustrious and beautimous panel of judges,” the museum said.

Entrants will be able to register their scarecrows on the museum’s Scarecrow Festival web page until Oct. 23, 2022. The website is packed with everything you need to know, including critical dates and an updated FAQ. Voting begins Oct. 24, with winners announced Nov. 1.

If you need help or more information, contact the Master of Scarecrows Emily Scott at info@historicedmonds.org.