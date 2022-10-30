Poet’s Corner: Ex-Caliber, The Goldfinch, Resurrecting the Living Dead

Here is the latest installment of Poet’s Corner, presented by the Edmonds-based EPIC Poetry Group.
He was a 19-year-old cowboy
from Wyoming
who loved to break horses
as a teen fur trapped for pocket money
who once spent a day shearing sheep for $1
came home his bloody hands cut to ribbons
who once hit a stump while on a tractor
his body went over the engine he was run over
who crawled home with broken ribs and a collapsed lung
to a farm many miles from any doctor
who was given Penicillin
almost died from anaphylactic shock
who did not know how to swim
volunteered for the Navy
who shot down a kamikaze
off the coast of Japan and then
who wrote a poem about
the dead pilot’s mother
who saw a Betty miss his ship
his comrades from another ship went to a watery grave
who said he took up smoking filtered cigarettes
to protect his lungs from diesel fumes
whose ship was anchored nearby
the day fire rained down on Hiroshima and Nagasaki
who took the dead pilot’s sword home as a trophy
but it was never his sword
I thought I knew his story
I did not
At his funeral
my older brother told me
he knew a Japanese man at work
asked the man to read the sword’s inscription
he found the address
of the dead pilot’s parents in Japan
he returned
their son’s sword to them
the sword I knew was not the original
it was a gift from a grieving man’s parents
it makes sense now
Davis is a Welsh surname
so in this legend there are TWO Excaliburs
just as there are in legend of Arthur
who according to legend was from Wales.
Jonathan Davis
~ ~ ~ ~
The Goldfinch (Not the Movie)
The goldfinch bathes.
Of course she is not gold,
She is drab,
To sit silently on the nest,
In a world full of predators.
Oh, but how she bathes,
With gusto.
She comes to my fountain every day,
More than once a day.
Goldfinches bathe like humans,
She really enjoys it,
You can tell.
She stays a good long while,
Flittering her wings,
Wetting her belly.
I love to watch her bathe;
She is not ashamed,
Nor am I.
Then her significant other shows up
And they leave:
The time to make goldfinch love is past,
Perhaps their kids are hungry, or
Perhaps her mate just wants some we time together.
To watch a goldfinch bathe:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfjw2dFWTCs
Jonathan Davis
~ ~ ~ ~
Resurrecting the Living Dead
Hello, Dolly!
We met you briefly one day for the rest of our lives
When a now old man brought you to my wife,
Who attempted to bring you back to life,
Neither of us met the older man who first breathed life into you,
Nor the young woman you brought back from the dead like Lazarus,
In the brightly-lit darkness where concertina wire sang its daily hymns of death,
Where the guards chanted, “Arbeit macht frei”,
Where “one day is with the Lord as” more than “a thousand years”,
We learned from a now old man how
His teen mother lost her first husband to starvation in a Hungarian work camp,
An older man in that dark place took a shine to a young widow,
He made you from rags, yours is a priceless “rags to riches” story,
Because the older man and the young widow came to America
And had a son, now an old man,
And thanks to that man now old we had the sad honor of knowing the five of you,
Holocausts continue:
Most good people wash their hands of refugees and other “malefactors”,
Hello, Dolly!
We met you briefly one day for the rest of our lives,
And we learned
Rag dolls can sing and dance like the multiracial, partly-Jewish Carol Channing,
Rag dolls shed tears of anguish, and
Rag dolls can sometimes resurrect the living dead.
Jonathan Davis
Dedicated to Charlotte Delbo, Sara Kofman, Milena Jesenskà and all other victims of genocide: Yesterday, today and tomorrow.
~ ~ ~ ~ ~
Jonathan E. “Jack” Davis is semi-retired community college instructor who currently teaches medical Spanish to allied health students. He is also a part-time community volunteer with refugees from Latin America and Afghanistan in Las Cruces, NM, where he lives with wife Silvia. Davis has written scores of short stories and personal narratives, a smattering of poetry, and two unpublished novels. His father John V. Davis saw combat duty in the Pacific theater as a teenager aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Hugo D. Black.
