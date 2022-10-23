Porchfest Edmonds community event set for Nov. 5

Calling all music lovers and others. Downtown residents, businessescand the City of Edmonds will host a new performance event called Porchfest Edmonds on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 2 to 5 p.m. in the downtown Edmonds.

This event is a community-led partnership with the City of Edmonds’ Reimagining Neighborhoods and Streets program and the Everyone’s Edmonds Comprehensive Plan visioning effort. A key objective of the Reimagining program, the city said, is to raise awareness of how residents can use their streets and public spaces in ways that promote community togetherness and support economic development at the neighborhood level.

Porchfest is a free, walkable event throughout downtown that will feature musical performances using neighborhood spaces such as porches, yards and alleys. The event will kick off at the main stage from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Red Barn, 228 5th Ave. S. It will include musical performances along with an illustrative representation of the city’s summer visioning effort. The visioning is part of the city’s 2024 update of Edmonds’ Comprehensive Plan that will shape the next 20 years of population and employment growth.

If you are interested in hosting a Porchfest guest for an unamplified performance outside your home or business, or in an adjacent street or alley, fill out a host registration form. Performers interested in taking part must fill out a performer registration form. Both online forms are available at www.EdmondsPorchfest.com.

For more information, email mackey.guenther@edmondswa.gov or call 425-771-0220.