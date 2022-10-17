Port of Edmonds offering public walking tour Oct. 26

Port of Edmonds Commissioner David Preston and Jay Grant will be offering a 45-minute walking tour at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26 to anyone interested in learning more about the Port of Edmonds and its operations.

In addition to managing the marina and various commercial properties, the port’s purpose is to provide the communities of Edmonds and Woodway with public access, economic development opportunities, and environmental stewardship.

Tour stops include the guest moorage at the marina, and a visit to the future home of the new Port of Edmonds administration and maintenance building.

Registration is not required. Meet at 336 Admiral Way in Edmonds if you would like to join.