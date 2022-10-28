Public comments accepted on emissions permit for new Edmonds wastewater treatment plant system

The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has opened the public comment period on a proposed emissions permit for the City of Edmonds wastewater treatment plant. The project under review includes replacing the city’s decommissioned sewage sludge incinerator with a new Ecoremedy biosolids gasification system, which includes emissions and odor controls and other ancillary equipment.

Comments are due by Nov. 28.

According to an agency announcement, the emissions associated with this project were evaluated and could total up to 0.20 tons per year of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), 0.13 tons per year of sulfur dioxides (SO 2 ), 1.71 tons per year of particulate matter (PM10/PM2.5), 1.84 tons per year of nitrogen oxides (NOx), 4.17 tons per year of carbon monoxide (CO), and 0.13 tons per year of toxic air contaminants (TACs), excluding criteria pollutants identified above).

The agency has completed a review of City of Edmonds’s notice of construction application and has made a preliminary determination that the proposal meets all agency regulation requirements and should be approved. A review of the environmental impacts from this project was evaluated by the City of Edmonds, as documented in a Determination of Non-significance (DNS) published on March 15, 2019.

The application and the information considered in making this preliminary determination are available below.

Written comments must be mailed to Ralph Munoz, Engineer, at Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, 1904 3rd Ave., Suite 105, Seattle, Washington 98101, faxed to 206-343-7522, or emailed to PublicComment@pscleanair.gov by the close of business on Nov. 28.