Public hearing on designated street fronts, contract approvals before council Oct. 25

Wth several pressing items before the Edmonds City Council, scheduled business will be spread out between two meetings Tuesday night, starting with a 6:30 p.m. special meeting.

The first meeting includes consideration of three contracts: One for the 96th Avenue Infiltration Project related to Civic Park construction, and two others for professional services agreement covering the design and right of way for the next two stages of the Highway 99 revitalization project. Construction at Civic Park requires stormwater mitigation, but treating all the stormwater at the park itself isn’t possible due to the high water table, so the city is instead treating it upstream in the Shell Creek watershed, in a right-of-way area on 96th Avenue West adjacent to Yost Park. To meet state requirements for treatment, stormwater will be collected into big vaults and infiltrated into the soil onsite.

During the 7 p.m. business meeting, the council is set to hold a public hearing on a proposed code amendment to the BD2 designated street fronts downtown. The council May 24 approved an interim extension of designated street fronts downtown in response to a proposal for a 24-unit apartment building in the 600 block of Main Street, located in the BD2 zone. After the interim standards were adopted, the Edmonds Planning Board and Citizens’ Economic Development Commission also reviewed them, and agreed that the blue line should be permanently extended to all BD2 parcels, to be more consistent with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

Other items on the council agenda include:

– The annual presentation from the Edmonds Public Facilities District/Edmonds Center for the Arts.

– A 2023 budget presentation from the city’s public works and utilities department

– A summary of the city’s Comprehensive Plan visioning effort.

– A review and discussion of the Edmonds Downtown Alliance 2023 work plan and budget.

Both meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. Those wishing to attend remotely can click on this link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261 or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21, and Ziply channel 39.