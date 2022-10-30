Public hearings for 2023 budget, property taxes on Edmonds City Council Nov. 1 agenda

As discussions about the City of Edmonds 2023 draft budget continue, it’s a busy week ahead for both the Edmonds City Council and citizens who monitor their work. Presentations and public hearings on the city’s revenue sources, property taxes and the proposed budget are set for the council’s regular business meeting starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Then on Wednesday,Nov. 2, the council will hold a special meeting starting at 5 p.m. for a police department budget presentation, Council President Vivian Olson said. (The agenda for that Nov. 2 meeting will be published on Monday, according to Olson.)

In addition, prior to the 7 p.m. business meeting Tuesday, the council will hold a special meeting starting at 6 p.m., which includes a joint discussion with the Edmonds Planning Board and continued work on revisions to city code governing the city attorney.

Also on the Nov. 1 business meeting agenda:

– A Purple Heart city proclamation

– A resolution recognizing community volunteers who restored the Edmonds Marsh and Shellabarger Creek

– Presentation on proposed 2023-2028 Capital Facilities Plan and Capital Improvement Program.

Tuesday’s meetings will be in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds. Those who want to attend virtually can follow this Zoom link: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

Regular council meetings beginning at 7 p.m. are streamed live on the council meeting webpage, Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.