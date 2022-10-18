Public invited to virtual Hwy 99 community renewal project open house, weigh in on neighborhood name Oct. 20

The City of Edmonds has scheduled a virtual open house Thursday, Oct. 20 to review the urban design and economic analysis completed for the Highway 99 Area Community Renewal project. There will also be an opportunity for participants to weigh in on a possible new name for the Highway 99 neighborhood.

According to a city press release issued Tuesday, the presentation will cover some of the physical and economic conditions that impact the corridor and discuss potential tools the city can use as a catalyst for positive change. After the presentation, there will be opportunities for the public to provide feedback and to ask questions.

The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and can be accessed via the following link: https://bit.ly/HWY99OpenHouse