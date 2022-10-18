Public invited to virtual Hwy 99 community renewal project open house, weigh in on neighborhood name Oct. 20

The City of Edmonds has scheduled a virtual open house Thursday, Oct. 20 to review the urban design and economic analysis completed for the Highway 99 Area Community Renewal project. There will also be an opportunity for participants to weigh in on a possible new name for the Highway 99 neighborhood.
According to a city press release issued Tuesday, the presentation will cover some of the physical and economic conditions that impact the corridor and discuss potential tools the city can use as a catalyst for positive change. After the presentation, there will be opportunities for the public to provide feedback and to ask questions.
The meeting will be held via Zoom from 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and can be accessed via the following link: https://bit.ly/HWY99OpenHouse
“The neighborhoods around the Highway 99 Corridor are an important part of Edmonds,” Mayor Mike Nelson said. “The city is focused on improving the quality of life and expanding opportunities for people who live and work there.”
The Highway 99 Area Community Renewal project builds on past and on-going city efforts to improve the quality of life and safety along the corridor, the city said. The project distinguishes itself from other Highway 99 area efforts in that it is focused on public investment and redevelopment opportunities, not solely on transportation-related issues or development standards.
In addition to seeking input about the community renewal project, the city will also poll attendees about preferences for an official identifying name for the neighborhood along Highway 99.
Korean and Spanish language interpreters will be available at the open house.
To learn more about the project and links to the virtual open house, visit the project webpage at www.edmondswa.gov/highway99renewal.
