Rain doesn’t dampen mood for Edmonds trick-or-treaters

L-R: Michelle McKinstry as a witch, Jack as Jack Skellington, Nora as Wednesday and Swashbuckler Scott head to Main Street prepared for the rain.
Zora, 2. receives a treat from Juliana Van Buskirk of Edward Jones as Dad Weiyang holds an umbrella for shelter.
Juliana Van Buskirk with a raven.
Clockwise from bottom: Tyler, Erin and Jamie brave the rain at Salt and Iron for their traditional Halloween dinner.
Max as Peter Pan with his shadow dad, Tyson Dusch.
Larry the ghoul scares people as they pass the fountain.
Laksmi and Gia Wagner receive candy at Mar•ket from Camille, as workers Viviana and Brian watch the fun.
Gypsy the headless squirrel eyes Roger the Lion.
Brandon, as Harry Potter, receives a candy treat from a Kraken hockey player at Reliable Floors
L-R: Spinosaurus Porter and Spiderman Cormac receive toothbrushes, stickers and toys from Dr. Christie Lee of Thrive kids dentistry.
Laura and Pete of Revelations Yogurt pass out water to Grace the witch and bees Sage and Amelia .
The crowd grows as the rain dissipates.
FBI agents Lea and Kimberly pose with aliens Quinn, Briar and Alden as night falls and their outfits begin to glow.
Cousins in strollers — Rowan as a Tootsie Roll and Noel as cotton candy — are joined by family members: skeletons Jess and Alex and dogs Arlo and Atlas, M&Ms Jayme and Zoe along with Austin as Forest Gump and grandma Malia.
A little wet stuff couldn’t dampen the spirits of trick-or-treaters who filled the streets of downtown Edmonds Monday night for the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Halloween extravanganza — back to full strength after a two-year COVID hiatus.
While the evening started out rainy, with umbrellas put to good use, the precipitation lightened and eventually stopped.
— Photos by Julia Wiese
