Recommended reads: Young adult novel ‘The Incident’ spotlights challenges of climate change

The Incident, by Avis M. Adams

Climate change strikes. Devastation threatens.Human survival is at stake when the terrifying, destructive storms thunder in. Seventeen-year-old Josh has grown up on Woolf farm. It’s been in his family for generations. Josh feels confident in his skills and preparation for any emergencies. Until now. He’s never faced anything like this oncoming sheer will of Mother Nnature before. In contrast, Emma is a year younger, living in the city. After her previous, enthusiastic support to protect the environment, she’s now up against the fight of her life. Everything has changed around her, and humanity’s very existence is at risk. Will Josh and Emma be able to save themselves, and their loved ones, and what will happen when Josh’s and Emma’s two worlds collide?

Josh and Emma are such different personalities, shaped by their families and where they live. They face different situations and challenges within the attacking storms. Josh is defending his family farm and caring for his injured mother. Josh has to realize there are things he needs to learn in order to adapt to the unrecognizable place the world has become. Can he learn what he needs to? In the city, Emma has sneaked away from home to support a march for the environment. Now The Incident has begun its own march through her urban home. Emma is separated from her mother and determined to find her way back, if there is any possible way. Emma has yearned for independence, now her self-reliance will be sorely tested.

In this crazy, new world, eventually Josh and Emma cross paths. Once the storms subside, what is left is completely life altering. New dangers must be faced. Will these dynamic, young people be up to this next challenge?

Author Avis Adams has written a gritty, relevant, contemporary young adult novel that is filled with action and thought provoking issues. Her characters leap off the pages. Josh and Emma are vivid, impulsive, young people who act with the best of intentions. Their family members are beautifully crafted. And Emma connects with two fun ladies, Jade and Lilli, who are true scene stealers. Tense plot twists keep the reader on their toes from beginning to end.

— By Wendy Kendall

Wendy Kendall is an author with The Wild Rose Press. Her mysteries include Kat Out of the Bag and the prequel Purse-Stachio Makes A Splash. Her newest ebook is Snow Kiss Cookies To Die For.