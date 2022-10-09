Record turnout as canines ‘put on the dog’ at Halloween Howl

A record 46 canines showed up in their spooky best Saturday at the Edmonds dog park south of Marina Beach to compete for prizes and bragging rights in the annual Halloween Howl sponsored by Off Leash Area Edmonds (OLAE).

“We’ve been doing this for years,” commented Diane Buckshnis, who in addition to her role on the Edmonds City Council takes on the task of being among the major organizers of the event.

Many contestants arrived early, and there was much adjusting of costumes, primping, grooming and other last-minute details leading up to the 1 p.m. judging.

The three categories were funniest, most original, and best owner/dog combo. Costumes ran the gamut from the creative to the whimsical to the artistic to the downright laugh-out-loud.

The judging team was comprised of the staff from the Lynnwood VCA (Veterinary Centers of America) clinic, who were on hand to offer free microchipping to all companion animals and distribute information on their services.

And the winners were – drum roll please!

Funniest

First place: Finnegan, dressed as artist Bob Ross (his natural hair is a close match)

Second place: Noob Noob, dressed as a prisoner

Third place: Griffin, dressed as Disney’s Dumbo the Elephant

Most Original

First place: Sammy, in his festive Oktoberfest garb, complete with lederhosen and beer.

Second place: Fern, who could easily be mistaken for a horse in her bucking bronco garb.

Third place: Henry the Pumpkin Man.

Owner-dog combo

First place: Peter dressed as the Wizard of Oz scarecrow, who brought his family dressed as Dorothy and Cowardly Lion.

Second place: Kona and her owner dressed as the canine mail delivery team.

Third place: Brody dressed as a cow, who brought owners Billy and Renee’ along dressed as cowpokes.

And finally, the coveted Best in Show award went to the three-dog team of Mosi, Gandalf and Denali dressed as a trio of sea creatures.

Congratulations and a big woof to all the canine contestants and their owners!

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel