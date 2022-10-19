Registration now open for Edmonds Boys & Girls Club winter basketball

Registration is open now through Nov. 21 for the Edmonds Boys & Girls Club winter basketball season.

The program is open to boys and girls from pre-k through high school. Forms can be found at this link.

This is the first season of the club’s new partnership with Jr NBA, which will provide new uniforms with NBA/ WNBA logos for the teams.

Anyone with questions can contact the club at edmondssports@bgcsc.org or call at

425-774-0630 for more information.