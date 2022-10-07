Reminder: Councilmember Diane Buckshnis hosting town hall meetings in October

Edmonds CityCouncilmember Diane Buckshnis is hosting a series of town hall-style meetings in October, in three different Edmonds neighborhoods. All are invited to attend and discuss the 2023 proposed city budget or anything else on their mind.

Here’s the schedule:

Monday, Oct. 10, 6-8 p.m. at Edmonds Waterfront Center upstairs in Community Room B; 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds

Thursday, Oct. 20, 5-7 p.m. at Mel and Mia’s in Perrinville; 7530 Olympic View Dr., Edmonds

Monday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m. at Edmonds Lutheran Church fellowship hall; 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds

For more information, contact Buckshnis at diane.buckshnis@edmondswa.gov or at 425-275-7695.