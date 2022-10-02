Reminder: Deadline Oct. 5 to apply for vacant Position 7 council seat

The deadline to apply for the Edmonds City Council Position 7 vacancy is at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Applications are available at www.edmondswa.gov/city_council_vacancy.

Applicant interviews will be scheduled between Oct. 12-15, and the selection process for council appointment will occur during a special council meeting Monday, Oct. 17.

To be eligible, applicants must have lived in Edmonds for one year and must be registered to vote in the city. The appointed Position 7 term will expire after results of the November 2023 general election have been certified. The person who will be appointed is eligible, but not required, to campaign for election to maintain their seat.