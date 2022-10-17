Reminder: Public invited to participate in ‘Great Shakeout’ exercise Thursday, Oct. 20

The City of Edmonds invites the public to join the Safety and Disaster Coordinator Chuck Wallace at the corner of Dayton Street and Sunset Avenue (147 Dayton St.), to monitor and listen to the actual three-minute wail of the Edmonds tsunami siren at 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20.

The third Thursday of October annually is recognized as International Great ShakeOut Day.

The siren will activate at 10:20 a.m., so the public is encouraged to arrive early. Following the activation, Wallace will be available to answer questions and to provide preparedness information to anyone who requests it.

Those who can’t make it to the event are advised to listen from doors and windows for the siren, and send an email to charles.wallace@edmondswa.gov whether you:<

1. Heard the siren

2. Your location

3. How loud the siren sounded, following the scale of:

didn’t hear heard softly heard well very loud

Remember, the All Hazard Alert Broadcast Siren (AHAB siren or tsunami siren) is for outdoor alerting only. For alerting indoors, the public will need an “All Hazards Weather Radio.”