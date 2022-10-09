Scene in Edmonds: A dog’s life 7 hours ago 25 Photo: Launch... Anticipation… Launch… Again, Mom….and again and again. Photographer Bill Ray captured the simple delight of playing fetch at the Edmonds Marina Beach dog park late Friday afternoon.
