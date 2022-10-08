Scene in Edmonds: Fall at the marsh Posted: October 8, 2022 38 A crisp October morning at the Edmonds Marsh. A sparrow sings its morning song. Fall colors begin to bloom at the Edmonds Marsh — Photos by Michael P. Lowell
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.