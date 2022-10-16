Scene in Edmonds: Fall colors, Halloween decor

Posted: October 15, 2022 47 Photo: Fall gets underway on Main Street as the maples east of the fountain - always the first to turn - add the first splash of fall color to downtown. The pin oaks around the fountain show the first hint of their fall display. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.