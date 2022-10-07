Scene in Edmonds: Ferry through the fog Posted: October 6, 2022 25 Photo by Julia Wiese Photo by Sharon O’Brien The Edmonds-Kingston ferry appears in both of these photos taken Thursday morning, but you’ll have to look closely to see it through the fog.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.