Scene in Edmonds: Friday morning at the waterfront 4 hours ago 31 A brave swimmer takes a dip. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The Bubble Man performs on the beach. (Photo by Ron LaRue) The view from the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s monthly Friday breakfast. (Photo courtesy Bill and Judy Baker)
