Scene in Edmonds: Honoring another Mayo family member

Edmonds artist Andy Eccleshall Monday updates the mural at the Edmonds Theater to recognize the passing of Jon Pineda-Mayo, the son of previous theater owner Jacque Mayo. Jon Pineda-Mayo died Oct. 6, 2022. The mural originally painted by Eccleshall in 2013 includes both a historical view of the theater and a montage of Hollywood stars. It also has a painting of Jaque Mayo, the retired Edmonds dentist who died in 2009. The Mayo family continues to run the theater. Read more on its history here.
— Photos by Emily Scott
