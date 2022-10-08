Scene in Edmonds: Market season comes to an end Posted: October 8, 2022 65 The last day of the season for the Edmonds Museum Market. The musician was singing “Hokey Pokey,” but the little guy didn’t know when to put his left foot in and when to put his left foot out. He didn’t yet know that’s what it’s all about. Fall comes to downtown Edmonds. Saturday was the final day for the Edmonds Museum Summer Market downtown. (Photos by David Carlos)
