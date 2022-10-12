Scene in Edmonds: On the waterfront Posted: October 12, 2022 38 Compass Courses maritime training underway. (Photo by Sharon O’Brien) The Edmonds Marina breakwater. (Photo by Christopher Bowles) Hats decorating the “Seeing Whales” sculpture by Richard Beyer, at Olympic Beach Park. (Photo by Ron LaRue)
