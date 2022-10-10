Scene in Edmonds: That’s the spirit Posted: October 10, 2022 38 Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Shannon Prater Photo by Lee Lageschulte Photo by Ron LaRue Photo by Lee Lageschulte As the holiday draws closer, Halloween decorations can be found across Edmonds.
