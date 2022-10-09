School board Oct. 11 agenda includes Smarter Balanced test results, approval of superintendent search consultant

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Oct. 11 business meeting is set to receive results from spring quarter 20202 Smarter Balanced Assessment (SBA) testing.

The SBA consists of both math and English language tests and can be used to meet a student’s graduation pathway requirement.

The board is also scheduled to hold first readings of policy updates regarding excused and unexcused absences and school emergencies as well as approve GR Recruiting as the official superintendent search consultant.

The school board meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. and it can also be viewed via livestream. There is also an opportunity for public comment and the complete agenda can be viewed here.