School district hosting reproductive health and disease prevention parent review night Nov. 9

Edmonds School District families are invited to attend a virtual question-and-answer night Wednesday, Nov. 9 to review the district reproductive health and disease prevention curriculum taught in grades 5-12.

Families are encouraged to review the curriculum in advance as there will not be a formal presentation of the materials.

Elementary curriculum is available on the district’s website .

Middle and high school curriculum is available by emailing Patty Schultz at schultzp@edmonds.wednet.edu.

Reproductive health and disease prevention parent review night

6:30-7:30 p.m.

Nov. 9, 2022

Via Zoom: https://edmondsschools.zoom.us/j/82729612355