Scriber Lake High School to hold information night Nov. 2

Scriber Lake High School in Edmonds is hosting a virtual family information night this Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. All families interested in enrolling a student at Scriber Lake High must first attend an information night before they are eligible to apply.

The goal of the meeting is to welcome both students and families who are looking for a new approach to learning. Students hoping to start school on Nov. 21 must attend this meeting to begin on time.

Scriber Lake High School is an alternative learning high school with approximately 200 students in the Edmonds School District. This school is geared toward students who have struggled or continue to struggle in their current school setting, would benefit from smaller class sizes, would benefit from more one-on-one attention, are experiential learners, would benefit from careful monitoring of progress or could use a chance for a fresh start at a new school.