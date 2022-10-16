South County Fire to hold public hearings Oct. 18 on 2023 budget, benefit charge

The South County Fire Board of Commissioners will hold public hearings Oct. 18 on the regional fire authority’s proposed budget, benefit charge and levies for 2023.

The board meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held remotely using Zoom teleconferencing (Meeting ID 861 5293 4763). For instructions on how to provide public comments during the hearings, visit the South County Fire website meeting page at www.southsnofire.org/meetings. Comments can also be submitted in advance by email or voicemail to Board of Commissioners Executive Assistant Melissa Blankenship, mblankenship@southsnofire.org , 425-551-1251.

The proposed budget is available for review at South County Fire’s website: www.southsnofire.org/budget.