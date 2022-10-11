South County Fire to host Fire Prevention Week open house Oct. 15

South County Fire will celebrate Fire Prevention Week with a fire station open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Martha Lake Fire Station 21, 16819 13th Ave. W, Lynnwood.

This free event includes activities for all ages:

Meet your firefighters.

See a fire engine up close.

Spray water from a hose.

Learn about fire safety.

Practice hands-only CPR and more.

The focus will be on this year’s Fire Prevention Week theme: ““Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”

Today’s homes burn faster than ever, leaving as little as two minutes to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Residents who have created and practiced a home fire escape plan are more prepared and more likely to survive a fire.

South County Fire offers these home fire escape planning tips:

– Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.

– Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.

– Make sure your plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. If a family member will need assistance to wake up and get out, make sure you plan for someone to help them.

– Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.

– Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.