Sponsor spotlight: Do you know how to make your home more livable?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a resounding effect on the way people live — not only in how they interact with those around them, but potentially in how they view their homes as well. More time at home may be changing the way individuals think about how tangible elements such as increasing their capacity to work from home, as well as the not-so-tangible elements, like indoor air quality, noise reduction and overall home performance.

High-performance homes can provide increased comfort, improved air quality, reduced noise, and lower energy and water bills, which can benefit the health, wellbeing and finances of you and your family. Your current home may not provide these elements but investing in remodeling or a new home could ensure they’re incorporated going forward. Asking the right questions will help ensure you’re getting the types of features you’re looking for in a remodel or your next new home.

For example, you may notice now that it seems like the AC or heater is running all the time, or fluctuations in temperature as you move from room to room throughout the day. Or maybe you’re using more energy and water during the daytime, so you’re increasingly concerned about how this will affect your utility bills. Raising these types of concerns with a home builder or remodeler can help them identify the right high-performance solutions for your current or future home.

Solutions may include:

Products and building materials to increase energy efficiency, such as:

– Smart thermostats to help regulate temperature.

– High R-value insulation in floors, walls and ceilings to retain heat within your home.

– Weatherstripping around windows and doors to avoid air leakage, which can overwork air conditioning units.

– Water Sense-labeled fixtures to reduce water usage.

– Energy Star-rated appliances.

– Appropriately sized heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment to comfortably and efficiently heat and cool your home year-round.

Products and building materials to improve ventilation and air quality, such as:

– Smart appliances improve efficiency and energy consumption

– Sensors and automated thermostats and timers for your heating or cooling systems, to help regulate circulation and ventilation. Cleaning and changing the filters frequently is also suggested.

– Sustainable building materials that use fewer chemicals and irritants, such as low-VOC paints, non-formaldehyde products and sustainable sourced products.

For more information, visit homeperformancecounts.info. The site, Home Performance Counts, is a joint initiative between the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and the National Association of Realtors (NAR) to help homeowners better understand the rapidly growing high-performance homes and marketplace.

— By Joseph Irons, President

Irons Brothers Construction, Inc.