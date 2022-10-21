Sponsor spotlight: Falling for Edmonds

Fall puns are impossible to resist, so we’re leaning into them, figurative PSL in hand, prepped and ready to toss crisp, sepia-toned leaves into the air. The porch is laden with plump gourds, and a soup is simmering on the stove. A football game may or may not be on the TV in the other room. But who has time for football when there’s so much to do and see downtown?

Not us!

Well, sometimes us, but mainly when the Seahawks are playing.

Regardless of whether “the game” is on, Edmonds is keeping us busy with all kinds of fun this fall. From some of our favorite annual traditions like the Scarecrow Festival to a brand new pilot program sure to make you tap your feet (scroll down to learn what it is!), we have you covered in more than your traditional PNW layers this autumn.

Autumn Events

10th Annual Scarecrow Festival

Businesses and families alike will get a big kick out of strolling the streets to check out the creative flair used to build scarecrows in this tenth-annual town tradition sponsored by the Edmonds Historical Museum.

Want to participate? Submit your scarecrow entry before Oct. 23 by 6 p.m. There’s no fee for participation, but donations are always welcome. Then, vote for your favorite entry between Oct. 24 and Nov. 1. The top three winners in each category will receive a commemorative certificate. The top winners overall will receive a ghoulish goodie bag — and they’ll all be announced on Nov. 4.

Based on previous years’ entries and our knowledge of your deep and varied skill sets, the creativity and artfulness will impress. Grab your favorite warm beverage for a self-guided tour during the polling window, and be sure to show your favorites lots of love with a vote!

Halloween Haunts and Haps

Because we are who we are and we live for an event, naturally, we have a dedicated website for our Edmonds Kind of Halloween, sponsored by the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce. This year’s festivities include downtown trick-or-treating from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, which is fun, free and open to all ages — dressed-up pups included!

Start planning your costume ASAP because our city knows how to show up and celebrate in a big way. Plus, there’s always a costume contest, and we know many of you play to win. Find the map and keep your mouse on the refresh button to be the first to get all the details here.

Día de Los Muertos Edmonds

Our friends at Feedme Hospitality, FIELD by Morgan & Moss and the Multicultural Association of Edmonds (hereafter referred to as “MAE”) are joining forces to put together a fiesta for the memory books on Nov. 1.

FIELD by Morgan & Moss and MAE will put together the ofrenda (translated literally as an “offering” to the dead invited to visit in spirit.). Most commonly, an ofrenda is built as an altar with various items on a table left for the souls of the deceased to come back and be able to enjoy their worldly pleasures once more—sometimes based on the elements (earth, wind, water, fire), often appealing to the senses, and always beautiful. However they pull it together, we know it’ll be a total feast for the senses, as will the tasting menu next door at Fire & The Feast.

Six chefs are combining their talents to course out a meal high in flavor and low in breaks (in the best way possible) from 6-10 p.m. on Nov. 1. Grab your tickets here, bring photos of your loved ones for the ofrenda, and don’t scrimp on the face paint.

NEW This Year: PorchFest Edmonds

Mark your calendars for Saturday, Nov. 5, and prepare your water-resistant layers accordingly for the first annual PorchFest Edmonds. The event kicks off at 2 p.m. at The Red Barn at 5th and Maple with live music, refreshments and map handouts. Then, tour the performers between 3-5 p.m.

This fresh town tradition is ​​a new concept intended to show off our community and neighborhood spaces in a way that brings neighbors together while promoting and enjoying the arts in Edmonds.

Several residents and businesses in the downtown corridor will open their front yards, porches, carports or alleys to host musical and spoken word artists. A sampling of the venues includes Salish Sea Brewing Co., Rogue, FIELD, and Rick Steves Europe — with more to come! Merch to commemorate the fun will be available at crow starting 10/24.

Interested neighbors can host an acoustic (unamplified) guest who will perform on your porch, lawn, driveway or even in the public right of way. Whether you’re a host or simply a fan, make the rounds and visit as many as you want to! Learn more and register your porch or your talent here. And, keep up with performer and porch announcements on the program’s brand new Instagram page here.

— By Whitney Popa