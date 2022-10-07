Sponsor spotlight: Irons Brothers Remodel Showcase — going up in Madison Park

This custom home overlooking Lake Washington was overdue for an update. Fortunately, the client contacted us before the water damage on their top deck got too bad. The entire home underwent a facelift inside and out.

The new design included framing in the old leaky deck and building a larger, more functional home office. Additional features include a new roof, electrical and mechanical system upgrades, makeover of the primary bedroom’s fireplace and all new exterior siding with custom details.

The third floor’s primary bathroom was also enlarged, adding storage space, a free-standing soaker tub, and a beautiful new tile shower.

Our client wanted to improve the function of his home office while addressing water intrusion on the existing third-story deck overlooking Lake Washington.

During construction, the homeowner was so pleased with the work, he asked to expand the remodel from the third-floor office addition to include a larger, more expansive primary bathroom. All located on the same floor, the new office, bedroom with fireplace and bathroom were fully renovated.

We replaced the entire roof as there were multiple failures, including all three chimney chases that were dysfunctional.

There was a small makeover of the primary bedroom’s fireplace.

The bathroom was enlarged and modernized, adding in enhanced storage, a soaking tub, and a custom walk-in tiled shower.

Being on the third floor required additional safety precautions, including three stories of scaffolding. This way, our team could access the project areas as needed, without passing through the rest of the house.

We worked on all three floors of this home, plus the basement. Electrical and mechanical system upgrades were performed, and a new facelift was given to the entire home’s exterior, front and back.

Here’s a video explaining the project:

You can learn more about Irons Brothers Construction here.