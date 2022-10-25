Sponsor spotlight: Make her merry and bright this Christmas with a custom Cline creation

Cline Jewelers is creating custom jewelry just in time for Christmas

Cline Jewelers is creating gifts that come from the heart this holiday season. When it comes to the gift-giving season, giving from the heart is something that isn’t always easy to do. That’s why Cline Jewelers has you covered this year with custom jewelry that tells a story.

“At Cline, custom jewelry is part of what we do at our core–help people give and create gifts that are meaningful representations of their lives and relationships,” says Andy Cline. “No matter who you’re shopping for this holiday season, we’ll assist you in creating a customized gift they’ll never forget because their gift should be as unique as they are!”

Restore, Revive and Create with Cline Custom Jewelry

Whether you’re looking to create a brand-new piece of jewelry or revive and restyle a family heirloom, Cline and his team have got you covered this Christmas. Cline Jewelers has an easy process to create custom jewelry designs that you’ll love! It’s as easy as 1…2…3.

1. Create Your Design

The first step of Cline’s creation process is to have you meet someone from their design team in a complimentary consultation. Here you’ll bring any inspiration you have, and share any details you want to incorporate into your design. This helps the Cline Design Team create your dream jewelry.

2. Bring Your Design to Life

Next, the Cline Design Team will create a wax model of your jewelry. This is the stage where you can give the team feedback and adjust any details of your design. “From big to small, we like to ensure all the details are taken care of for every Cline Creation,” says Cline.

3. Create and Receive Your Fine Jewelry

Once the Cline Design Team receives all of your feedback and details on the wax model, they will start creating your custom fine jewelry. Once your Cline Creation is finished, you’ll receive your design! The end product: the perfect Christmas gift.

Surprise someone you love this holiday season with their dream jewelry design. Cline Jewelers will take orders until Nov. 5 if you want to receive your Cline Creation by Christmas. So, be sure to book your custom jewelry appointment today, so Cline Jewelers can give you the time and attention you deserve this holiday season.

— Sponsored by Cline Jewelers