Sponsored: Helped Wanted

Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops.
1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building.
2) Administrative Assistant — part-time busy season, flex time the rest of the year.
Please send resume by Nov. 4 to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com
1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building.
2) Administrative Assistant — part-time busy season, flex time the rest of the year.
Please send resume by Nov. 4 to:
Carl Zapora
Zapora Consulting, LLC
Email: carl@zaporaconsulting.com
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.