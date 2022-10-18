Sponsored: Helped Wanted

Two openings at DME CPA Group PC, a small, high-quality, community-minded firm in downtown Edmonds. Great working conditions, free parking, nice offices, walk to area restaurants and shops.

1) Tax Preparer — full-time during tax season, part-time rest of the year, remote work possible after initial training and team building.

2) Administrative Assistant — part-time busy season, flex time the rest of the year.

Please send resume by

Nov. 4 to:

Carl Zapora

Zapora Consulting, LLC

Email: