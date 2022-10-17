StoryBook Theater to present Hansel and Gretel in Edmonds Oct. 23

StoryBook Theater, the professional theater troupe produced by Studio East based in Kirkland, will celebrate the start of their 25th season with Hansel and Gretel presented by Premera Blue Cross. Two shows will be offered at Driftwood Players Theater in Edmonds Sunday, Oct. 23 at 11 a.m.and 1 p.m. These 55-minute performances are original, interactive musicals written especially for 3-10 year olds and their families.

This show features a squabbling brother and sister duo, Hansel and Gretel, as they journey into the forest searching for tasty treats. In this adaptation of the familiar fairy tale, they meet a shifty chef, who craves sweet and succulent siblings. Alongside colorful costumes, catchy songs and silly characters, Hansel and Gretel must learn about the importance of working together.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at storybooktheater.org/hansel-gretel.