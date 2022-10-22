Terrace football player ‘doing well’ after injury in Friday high school game

A Mountlake Terrace High School football player who suffered an apparent neck injury during Friday night’s game vs. Edmonds-Woodway at Edmonds Stadium “is doing well and it looks like he will make a full recovery,” Edmonds School District Athletic Director Angie McGuire said.

The player, identified as junior defensive lineman Adam Wallis, was transported from the field by aid car.

The final score of the game was 33-13, with Edmonds-Woodway taking the win.