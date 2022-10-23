Travelogue: Greece ’22 – Part 2, Athens diary

Publisher’s note: This is the second installment of Edmonds resident Nathaniel Brown’s travels to Greece. You can read part 1 here.

Leaving London, aside from a rather early alarm clock, was simple and unfraught: taxi to Paddington (wonderful driver – we had a grand time talking unrepairable automobile engines and decrying modernity), Heathrow Express, Heathrow Terminal 5 – spacious, uncluttered and unhurried, the best terminal I’ve ever negotiated. I requested a wheelchair, as the distances are vast, and I can’t stand in lines without pain. As the wheelchairs are prioritized through security, I arrived at the gate still relatively sane and calm. Heathrow security is extremely rigorous though, far more than TSA at home. All told, though it was problem-free and steady, getting to the gate took the better part of two hours.

At the gate, we boarded a bus that took us what felt like miles, and we uploaded into a 777 via a double stairway – no jetways for short-range flights, I suppose. But my goodness, Heathrow is vast!

The flight to Athens took about 10 minutes. At least that’s all I saw; I hadn’t slept well for several days and was up early, and simply threw the Off switch as soon as I got into my seat, only to wake up when the pilot announced we were approaching Athens. I was seated at a window, but the view was largely blocked by the Rolls Royce engine, so it was difficult to identify the land below with any certainty. I still don’t know quite where we were, but it reminded me of my first trip to Europe, by sea, in 1966, when I was awakened by a flashing light in the mirror of the cabin I shared with three others: the beacon of a lighthouse in England. I got up, dressed and went on deck with the feeling that “This was where it all happened, Drake, Nelson, the D-Day Armada…” Arriving in Greece was much the same, despite Messrs. Rolls and Royce. It all happened here. Fifty-six years after my first trip, the emotion of being there still remains.

Customs in the very clean, modern Athens airport were the fastest I’ve ever seen, but when I reached into my jacket pocket for my passport – it wasn’t there! I assumed it fell out when I folded my jacket and placed it in the overhead bin. The various people at customs could not have been more helpful. They very quickly located it and got it back to me in about half an hour, as soon as the agents got the plane reloaded and away – minus my passport, thank goodness! I may not always have relied on the kindness of strangers, but I have always found that when you do ask for help, the vast majority of people gladly give it, and that if you relax and go with the process, all will usually be well.

Unfortunately, the driver I had engaged couldn’t wait any longer, so I took a taxi to the Athens Gate Hotel, about 40 minutes over the superb (German-built) highway — curvy, tunneled, offering constantly changing views. The slow, hard part comes at the end, where the highway “drains” into downtown, with its small, twisting roads and heavy traffic. The old city wasn’t built for modern cars and crowds, with houses sometimes opening directly onto the street, and the idea of a pedestrian crossing place — or a recognizable parking spot — hasn’t been invented yet.

Athens traffic is horrendous, but my driver said it was a good traffic day! After arriving at the hotel, she shook my hand and said, “First time in Greece, and woman driver!” I managed my best “Efharisto poli” (thank you very much; thank you Pimsleur!) and shook hands. Relaxing and taking it as it came, it had been an enjoyable first look at Greece. Just glad it wasn’t me driving!

By the time I got to my room and unpacked (always take care of where you’re going to sleep first – old campaigner’s rule) it was 8:05 p.m. I called the restaurant on the eighth floor to see if there was a table available, and the woman said, “We have a reservation for 8 o’clock – so you’re late!”

You enter the restaurant, turn a corner from the elevator, and there it is. The Parthenon, glowing from the top of the Acropolis, both lit in all their glories, and twenty-five centuries look down upon you. After a simple dinner, I took a second glass of wine and sat out on the outdoor terrace, utterly and simply transfixed. It all began here. (See photo at above.)

I must have sat immovable for half an hour on the terrace. The waitress came out with a complimentary glass of wine, because, she said, she could see how stunned and silent I was in the sheer, weighty, presence of it all.

The great river of Western civilization has many streams flowing into it, but the spring and the source is here, all the rest comes later. Philosophy, theater, democracy, sports, science – all sprung to life and put out their first flowers here. Those ancient Greeks were quarrelsome, too often at war with each other, given to huge policy swings by popularism, often cruel, and after just three generations, they degenerated into oligarchy and ultimately fell under the sway of Rome. But they were vital, energetic, curious, honor-driven and ambitious, and “All the Athenians and the foreigners who lived there spent their time doing nothing but talking about and listening to the latest ideas.” (Acts of the Apostles, 17:21, New Living Translation)

It all started here, and the Parthenon, the most influential building in the Western world, still holds watch at the top of the acro-poli, the “high city.” Originally the city’s fortress, it was never conquered except by the Persians, and then only after the Athenians had abandoned the city and moved the entire population to the nearby island of Salamis. The Persians stormed the Acropolis, defended by only a handful who thought the gods would defend them, and pulled down all the ancient temples, and destroyed the entire city. They were defeated shortly after at the naval battle of Salamis, and retreated, never to return. All of Athens was rebuilt, and Pericles put in hand the long work that gave us the Parthenon.

Day One

I slept for 10 hours, and sat in bed doing email till noon, then bestirred myself for a walk. A simple walk led to a longer walk, as I discovered the ancient pathway that circles the Acropolis, the Peripatos (περίπατος ) Acropolis (“The walk around the Acropolis”). It took me two hours, ambling, resting, stopping to gaze and think. Much up and down, few railings, and several bits with very uneven ground. At one high point you look down into the Ancient Agora, the marketplace and heart of Old Athens, and the recently built Stoa of Attalos (more about that in the next few days). Cats everywhere, trucks, cranes, scaffoldings… and more cats. The feral cats keep the rodents down, and Athenians are in the habit of leaving them bowls of water, or pouring some of the contents of their water bottles into the ubiquitous cat bowls.

The Turks, who ruled Greece for many years, used the Parthenon as a mosque, and later as an ammunition dump, which blew up in 1687 during the siege of the Acropolis when a Venetian bomb landed in the Turkish powder store. In 1801, Lord Elgi, British ambassador to the Sublime Porte, received permission from the Turks — still in control — not only to “fix scaffolding round the ancient Temple of the Idols (the Parthenon sculptures) and to mold copies of the sculpture and visible figures thereon in plaster and gypsum,” but also “to take away any pieces of stone with old inscriptions or figures thereon”.

Elgin took this as permission to have his agents remove all the statuary from friezes and metopes of the Parthenon (they’re all in the British Museum in London) in a “deal” much like the 1626 Dutch purchase of Manhattan from the Indigenous tribes for a handful of trinkets worth $24 (actually “60 guilders worth of trade,” an amount worth ~$1,143 U.S. dollars as of 2020” – Wikipedia), perhaps more honestly thought of as appropriation. Elgin’s workers left scratches and chips still visible from the bars and hammers they used to dislodge the marbles.

Greece has been trying for years to get the Parthenon marbles back, and I hope they manage it. The argument that the Elgin “deal” saved the statuary is probably correct, given the deterioration of much that is ancient by Athens’ acid- and pollution-laden air (the Caryatids, the statues of maidens used as pillars on the Erechtheum porch, since replaced by copies, have been removed to the Acropolis Museum, except one ,which is in the British Museum). But the new Acropolis Museum is state of the art, and utterly able to house and preserve the marbles. More of the museum in the following days.

The Parthenon is under slow and painstaking partial restoration: The area around it is strewn with blocks of marble, blasted to where they lie by the Turkish explosion and other depredations. Recent developments in computer technology have allowed each block to be measured with great accuracy, and work is ongoing to return them to their proper places in the structure, a giant 3-D jigsaw puzzle, a project that will take many years. (Note: it took just eight years, 446-438 BC , to build the Parthenon.)

A major problem with the Parthenon is the iron clamps that were put in place during 19th century efforts at conservation. The ancient Greeks used bronze and lead as staples, or clamps. The later iron clamps have rusted, expanded and split the marble in many places, and must be removed and replaced. Sensors and lasers have been put in place to monitor shifting and movement of much of the stonework. I won’t live to see any sort of completion, but it is good to know that so much is being done to preserve it all.

The Peripatos, the trail around the Acropolis, was a delight, though I did get off track once or twice – delightfully so – as there are very few markings or signs. (Cats everywhere.) The final bit is the ancient Street of the Tripods, where in ancient times large bronze tripods were dedicated in celebration of victories, athletic wins, civic recognition — or ego. Only one remains, almost whole, minus the tripod.

All along, you tread on slabs of pavement worn to a shine by endless passing feet. Some show chisel marks, and occasionally there is a stone to sit and rest on, which was carved as a bit of decorative masonry, who knows how long ago. A wonder-filled, absorbing hike, in the company of centuries.

To Delphi in the morning.

— By Nathaniel Brown

Nat Brown taught and coached cross-country running and skiing for 16 years before joining the US Biathlon Team as wax technician, switching to the US Cross-Country team in 1989. He was the first American to take over technical services for a foreign team (Slovenia) and worked also for Germany and Sweden. He coached at 3 Olympics and 14 World Championships, edited Nordic Update for 9 years and Cross-Country Skier for 2. He has written three books on skiing and training; the latest was The Complete Guide to Cross-Country Ski Preparation (Mountaineers Books) which has gone through two editions and a Russian translation. He owned and operated Nordic UltraTune, an international freelance ski tuning service until retirement.