Travelogue: Greece ’22 – Part 3, Delphi

It is a little difficult to write about Delphi; one goes there with such expectations, and yet somehow…

Avoiding all the guided bus tours to Delphi, I splurged on a private driver, and I am very glad I did so. Sitting in the front seat, I saw so much more than from a crowded bus, and my driver was a delight to talk with. Once he realized that I had done my reading, we chatted about all sorts of things and local facts and geography as we went along.

The drive to Delphi is about two hours. The first hour and a half — or so it felt — was spent getting clear of Athens traffic and its narrow, clogged streets, but I was grateful to have a bit of a look around the city, and to mark places for later visits.

Delphi lies 150 km northeast of Athens (Google maps helpfully says that it takes 32 hours to walk). In the old days, you might go to Corinth by sea or land, cross the isthmus, and catch a boat to Kirra on the north coast of the Gulf of Corinth, and then walk the remaining 11 km of the ancient path from to Delphi. But it must have been hard going: Delphi lies high on the side of the Pleistos river valley on the southwestern slopes of Mount Parnassus. The modern road switchbacks and threads its narrow way along dizzying and steep drops into the valley far below, and the sanctuary itself clings to the mountainside, with the Sacred Way a serious climb.

(Looking down from the Sacred Way into the Pleistos river valley. – Photo: Nathaniel Brown)

And that is where the root of my only serious complaint lies: There is much climbing, ramps are few, there are plenty of steps with no railings, more steps which are old, tilted stones, and paths over more rocks. It’s still hard going – but perhaps that can serve as something of a reminder of how it might have been 25 centuries ago! (Greece in general seems to have an antipathy for railings, and is far behind the U.S. in providing even rudimentary accommodation for the handicapped. But I only fell once!)

The first part of the Sacred Way, the path that leads up the hill to the Temple of Apollo where the ancient oracle voiced the will and advice of the god, is easy. Along it on either side are the foundations of niches where various cities placed monuments and statues proclaiming their wealth or power. Then the path turns hard right and the first steep climb begins. This is where we find the omphalos, the navel-stone which marked for the Greeks the center of the word. The simplified version we see here marks the place where the omphalos was discovered in 1890; The original is displayed in the museum at the site, although there is considerable controversy as to authenticity of the familiar net-covered omphalos, and indeed about just who found what when (for a summary of what we do or don’t know, see https://muse.jhu.edu/article/538242).

Up the stairs 50 feet or so, and when you turn around, you see the restored front of the Treasury of the Athenians. Greek cities had “treasuries” all around the precinct, where votive offerings to the gods were kept. The Athenian treasury was one of the richest, as well as the best preserved, having been excavated and restored by French archeologists in the first decade of the 20th century. Pausanias, in his guidebook of Greece, mentions the treasury, and explains that it was built from the spoils from the Battle of Marathon, fought in 490 BC.

Just above the treasury is a platform that once supported a stoa, a covered porch where pilgrims could gather and rest, or take refuge in bad weather. The stoa is gone, but the massive stone wall that formed its back and served as a retaining wall for the platform of the Temple of Apollo remains. As it is completely unlike the usual ashlar (squared stone) one is used to, I include a photo here. A few of the pillars that formed the front of the stoa and supported its timber roof are still in place.

Up a bit further — more stairs, no rails — we see the reconstructed base and the lower part of the bronze Serpent Column, which celebrated the final defeat of the Persians at the battle of Plataea, in August, 479 BC. The original column spread at the top with the three serpents’ heads forming a tripod. Herodotus tells us that following the battle: “Having brought all the loot together, they set apart a tithe for the god of Delphi. From this was made and dedicated that tripod which rests upon the bronze three-headed serpent, nearest to the altar.”

The original column was moved by Constantine from Delphi to his new capitol at Constantinople — now Istanbul — in 324 AD, where it remains today. The heads of the serpents were in place until the 17th century – one head may still be seen in the Istanbul Archeology Museum. The column is a monument to the liberation of Greece – and a reminder of the last time (most of) the Greek cities were united in a common cause; not long after began the Peloponnesian war with its ever-shifting alliances and ultimate defeat of Athens by the Spartans.

Turning left at the top of these stairs, we at last see the platform and a few remaining columns of the Temple of Apollo, which housed in its subterranean adyton chamber the Pythia, the priestess who uttered the prophesies that brought questioners from all over the then-known world. The temple remains we see now were built in the 4th century BC on the remains of a 6th century BC temple — itself built over a still earlier temple.

For me, being somewhat skeptical of oracles (ancient sources relate how suitable offerings to the temple could sometimes result in rather more favorable prophesies than might otherwise have been the case), perhaps the most engrossing aspect of the temple is the engineering: This is rocky, steep terrain and a platform had to be dug out on one side and built up on the other. And enormous, heavy marble blocks and column drums had to be transported to the site, some of the marble coming from as far away as the island of Paros. Great engineers these were, and not afraid of hard, long work. Much of the heavy work will have been done by slaves, but artisans from all over Greece were engaged for the fine work; Delphi was Greece Together, despite quarrels and the very competitive showmanship.

And that was the end of my tour of the site. I never made it to the theater, which lies above the temple. I tried, but the steps are uneven, some almost knee-high, crowded – and never a handrail to be seen. I hate being defeated like this, but even as it was, I took one good fall on the way back down from the temple. No injury – I bounce well. But this in No Country for Old Men!

The museum is located about a quarter mile from the temple area. It is well laid out and well lit, and contains one of the great achievements of Western art — the life-sized bronze Charioteer of Delphi, or Heniokhos in Greek. Originally dedicated in 478 or 474 BC by Polyzalus of Gela (Sicily) to celebrate one of his two victories in the chariot race at the quadrennial Pythian Games at Delphi, the charioteer stands in his winning chariot, harnessed to four bronze horses, with a boy holding another horse. All but the charioteer are gone, excepting a few fragments. The chariot race was for the very wealthy of the time, something like 12 meter sailboat racing, and the winners were little loathe to demonstrate just how wealthy they were! Well, you may forget Polyzalus by the end of the next paragraph, but you cannot forget his proud and handsome charioteer.

The charioteer stands alone, reins in hand, in a well-lit room dedicated to him alone. The more I study him, the more I am convinced that this is truly one of the Great Masterpieces. The face somehow almost miraculously reflects a contained, even unbelieving joy of victory, in the moments before the chaos and acclamation begin, or perhaps in a victory lap. It is a face I have seen in the Olympics. Noble, relieved, proud… a living face coming to us across 25 centuries. (For more detail and discussion see en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Charioteer_of_Delphi.) The Charioteer rewards contemplation and close viewing of details such as the delicate hands and the feet, one toe bent as if to clutch the chariot floor, or the detail of the eyes. It is amazing and mesmerizing.

Leaving the museum, I met my driver on the road in front of the museum steps, and after a stop to drink an iced coffee at an outlook perched dizzyingly over the cliffs, which plunge down to the valley floor, home we came – just in time for rush hour in Athens.

I began by saying that it is difficult to write about Delphi, for three reasons: First, there is so much beyond “just” the ruins, as anyone who has been patient enough to wade through all of the above will attest. Second, a vague disappointment that there is — for me at least — no “feel” of numinosity or awe here, other than that inspired by the mountains — partly, I suspect, because of the crowds, though I suspect Delphi was ever so, not least in the old days when the Pythia was being consulted or the Games were on. And finally, because the sheer difficulty of getting around on uneven ground and treacherous steps stole most of my attention. On the other hand, the Acropolis has come under much fire for adding safe walking trails. So as the Pythia might have said in one of her lighter moods, “You just can’t win!”

