US 2 reclosed due to Bolt Creek Fire

All lanes of US 2 closed as of 9 p.m. Thursday between mileposts 46 to 50 due to falling trees associated with the Bolt Creek Fire.

Earlier Thursday, the road was closed from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m for fire mitigation activity. The roadway reopened shortly after 6 p.m. but was forced to close again at 9 p.m. Bolt Creek Fire crews and WSDOT crews will reassess and begin tree removal at daylight Friday, Oct. 14. At this time there is no detour and there is no estimated time for reopening.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews continue to partner with the incident command managing this wildfire. Additional road closures may be necessary should the fire pattern change. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and by @wsdot_traffic on Twitter and updates will be provided as available.