US 2 reopens to traffic following wildfire-related closures

All lanes of US 2 between Grotto (milepost 45) and the 5th Street Bridge (milepost 48) near Skykomish reopened Monday following closures to remove fallen trees and for ongoing fire activity related to Bolt Creek Fire.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews will continue to partner with the incident command managing this wildfire. Additional road closures may be necessary should the fire pattern change. Road closure information is posted in the WSDOT real-time travel center and by @wsdot_traffic on Twitter and updates will be provided as available.