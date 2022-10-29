Welcoming figure awakening ceremony celebrates bond between Edmonds Waterfront Center, Coast Salish people

An estimated 150 community members gathered on Friday morning at the Edmonds Waterfront Center to be part of the formal dedication and awakening of the newest piece of public art to grace that facility. Carved from a cedar log by Coast Salish artist and woodcarver Ty Juvinel, it depicts a grandmother presenting a rattle to her granddaughter, symbolizing the passing of culture between generations. Placed in front of the main doors to the center and oriented to face west in the direction of the Tulalip lands, its outstretched hands convey a traditional Coast Salish welcome, inviting visitors to land on the beach, come inside, and celebrate with the community.

“Bringing the community and the generations together is at the heart of what we do,” said Waterfront Center CEO Daniel Johnson in his opening remarks. “The Waterfront Center is a place to gather, learn and celebrate. It’s like our longhouse. This figure is a reminder of the spirit shared among all living things, how we’re connected, and our responsibility to take care of the planet and each other.”

Johnson then turned the podium over to Edmonds Mayor Mike Nelson, who related a statement of Juvinel’s from a video about the carving of this work posted on the Waterfront Center website.

“He said that he kept the piece horizontal during the entire process, because it would be disrespectful to the spirit of the cedar log to raise it before the work was complete,” Nelson related. “For me this was a potent reminder of the importance of living in harmony with nature, something Indigenous people have always understood. Just think if we treated our natural resources the way Indigenous people do.” (See Juvinel’s full video here)

Next to the podium was Juvinel himself, who spoke of how an elder once told him that each of us is given gifts, but it is up to us to find them.

“For me, the gift is woodcarving,” he remarked. “I wasn’t really looking for it — I kind of stumbled on it. But when I found it, it became my responsibility to share it. For others the gift may be drumming, music, dancing or storytelling — but once found, it’s there to be shared.”

In that vein, Juvinel introduced Native American flutist George Montero, who over the past 20 years has become nationally recognized for his musicianship and cultural messaging.

“I’m Tlingit, I’m from Juneau, and I have a very high amount of pride in that,” Montero said as he took the podium to perform. “I am honored to be here today to give honor to this totem that is all about the spirit of motherhood. The cedar is our tree relative, and with our art we craft it into a story for future generations. Listen, and you will feel the pulse of the mother and hear her heartbeat.”

Montero was then joined by a group of Coast Salish drummers, singers and dancers who shared their talents with attendees. They were followed by Juvinel’s aunt, Lisa Monger, who read a poem written to her by her husband a year before his death, celebrating the gifts and sacrifices of their ancestors and to always remember that they are Coast Salish people.

The ceremony concluded with Juvenil inviting all the women in attendance to participate in putting the finishing touches on the work by taking a brush and applying paint to the figure’s feet, a section he left unfinished for this purpose.

“This work symbolizes the special role of mothers,” he explained. “We are all raised by many different mothers. One you are born with — others you find and inspire you. Each one passes things to you, just as the grandmother in this carving passes the rattle symbolizing traditional culture, knowledge and wisdom to her granddaughter. I invite the women here today to convey their spiritual energy to this figure by adding paint to the unfinished area.”

In a fitting conclusion to the ceremony, more than 50 women and girls of all ages lined up, took a paintbrush and added a piece of themselves to what will stand as an enduring symbol of culture and values that will welcome visitors to the Edmonds Waterfront Center for generations to come.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel