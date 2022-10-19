What does future hold for Edmonds Food Bank? Community listening session set for Oct. 27

The Edmonds Food Bank is hosting a community listening session from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 regarding the food bank’s plans for the future.

The event will be at Edmonds Lutheran Church, 23525 84th Ave. W., Edmonds.

Staff and board members are looking for community support and feedback as they begin to think about a new food bank space that would act as a community engagement center.

You can learn more during the Oct. 27 community listening session or by emailing community@edmondsfoodbank.org. You can also participate by filling out the questionnaire HERE or by following the QR code below to the form. The deadline to fill out the form is Oct. 27.