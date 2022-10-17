Woodway mayor invites residents to coffee meetings Oct. 22, Nov. 19

Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn is hosting two Coffee with the Mayor meetings in the next month — on Oct. 22 and Nov. 19.

Woodway residents who have a questions they’ve always wanted to ask, or who simply want to spend some time with their neighbors learning about town government or discussing new ideas, are welcome.

The meetings will run from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. The meetings will be at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.