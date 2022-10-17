Woodway mayor invites residents to coffee meetings Oct. 22, Nov. 19

Woodway Mayor Mike Quinn is hosting two Coffee with the Mayor meetings in the next month — on Oct. 22 and Nov. 19.
Woodway residents who have a questions they’ve always wanted to ask, or who simply want to spend some time with their neighbors learning about town government or discussing new ideas, are welcome.
The meetings will run from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturdays, Oct. 22 and Nov. 19. The meetings will be at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.