Woodway Town Council to hold public hearings on budget Oct. 3

The Woodway Town Council at its Monday, Oct. 3 business meeting will hold public hearings on its 2023 revenue sources and preliminary 2023 budget.

There will be two opportunities for public comments.

The council meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting also can be viewed via Microsoft Teams.

The town council meeting agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 817 836 127#.

Any interested persons may provide oral and written public testimony at the public hearings. Written comments may also be submitted prior to the public hearing to Heidi Napolitino, clerk-treasurer at heidi@townofwoodway.com. Comments received by noon on Oct. 3 will be provided to the council electronically for consideration at that evening’s meeting. Comments received after that deadline will be provided to the council after the meeting.