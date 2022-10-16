Woodway Town Council to meet Oct. 17

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Among the agenda items are discussions regarding unlawful occupation of public property and possible changes to the town’s road cut and pavement mitigation fees,

There will also be two opportunities for public comments.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall,23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. The meeting also may be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 321-209-6411. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 581 516 992#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.