After storm-related cancellation, Rick Steves Europe 2022 Edmonds shows rescheduled for Nov. 13

Rick Steves announced that his Europe 2022 Live in Edmonds shows that were canceled Nov. 5 due to a storm-related power outage have been rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 13.

This free celebration of European travel will be at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, with shows scheduled at 4 p.m and 7 p.m. There are still open seats for you and your traveling friends. You can register here.

“I’ll report on my post-shutdown travels, including a tale of two vacations (my gourmet barge tour of Burgundy and my long-distance hikes in the Swiss Alps); take you on a Parthenon-to-Picasso sweep through the highlights of my new miniseries, Rick Steves Art of Europe, airing nationally on public television; and share a few special surprises from the road,” he said.

The Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N.