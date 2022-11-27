Apparent arson leaves Hickman Park restrooms in ruin

Updated with additional information from South County Fire.

An overnight blaze left the restroom facilities at Edmonds’ Hickman Park a heap of steaming rubble, destroying two port-a-potties and the wooden fence enclosing them.

“One engine company was dispatched at 1:17 a.m. after multiple callers to 911 reported large flames visible at the park,” said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes. “Two port-a-potties in a wood enclosure were fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived. They quickly got the fire under control.”

According to Edmonds Deputy Parks Director Shannon Burley, last night’s high winds quickly fanned the blaze into an inferno, leveling the facility in short order.

“The Honey Buckets and fence are a total loss and there is some damage to the Douglas fir tree above,” she said. “But fortunately, it did not spread to other areas.”

Edmonds police were processing the scene Sunday morning and are investigating the incident as a possible arson.

Hickman Park is located at 23700 104th Ave. W.

— By Larry Vogel