Application deadline Dec. 2 for Cascadia Art Museum teen ambassadors program

Cascadia Art Museum has extended the deadline to apply for its Cascadia Teen Ambassadors program to Dec. 2, 2022.

Cascadia Teen Ambassadors (CTA) is a group of high school students in grades 9-12 from Snohomish and North King counties who provide insight on Cascadia programming, help create and facilitate new initiatives, and raise awareness for Cascadia. CTA members will be able to gain professional museum experience and be mentored by museum professionals.

CTA’s goal is to raise awareness for Cascadia, located in Edmonds, and advise the museum on the development and implementation of youth programs by:

– Providing a youth voice to the museum education department.

– Volunteering for youth programs at the museum.

– Developing and facilitating one new youth program a year such as a Teen Night at the Museum.

– Promoting Cascadia youth programs by creating and distributing flyers, participating in special events, and communication with peers.

– Meeting museum professionals and gaining experience about careers in museum.

CTA members commit to attending one-hour meetings twice a month throughout the 2022-2023 school year. First-year members will meet on Wednesdays from 3:30-4:30 p.m. and second-year members will meet from 4-5 p.m. Teen ambassadors are also asked to complete a minimum of six volunteer hours for Cascadia Art Museum.

You can learn more and apply here.